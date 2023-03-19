International Cherry Blossom parade kicks off in downtown Macon

Large crowds of people lined Cherry Street underneath the dozens of blooming Yoshino cherry trees on Sunday.

MACON, Ga. — The 'Pinkest Party on Earth' is here!

Large crowds of people lined Cherry Street underneath the dozens of blooming Yoshino cherry trees to watch the Cherry Blossom parade.

The parade celebrated the best of central Georgia, from the many talented school marching bands, cheer teams, dance teams, military units, the fire department, and more!

Kids young and old watched with enthusiasm while pink colored floats and cars rolled by.

And of course, the Cherry Blossom Parade is fit for royalty... the Cherry Blossom Court!

Miss Macon and Miss Macon Teen waved to the crowds, as well county leaders, who were all dressed in pink.

To wrap up the parade, Cherry the pink poodle pranced through downtown streets.

She's was all decked out for the festival in her neon pink coat!