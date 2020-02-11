Bibb County educators got a little sample of the Cherry Blossom Festival this week

MACON, Ga. — Because of the pandemic, Central Georgians will have to wait until next year to enjoy the typically annual Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon, but even though festivities are on hold, the festival still found a way to give Bibb County educators a little sample of the festivities.

Monday, the festival's team gifted their 2020 Cherry Blossom Festival pin to every teacher in the Bibb County School District.

The pins were a small token of gratitude to thank educators for all of their hard work through the pandemic.

Cherry Blossom mascot Petals the Poodle came to Heritage Elementary School to surprise teachers and hand out pins herself.

"We love the Cherry Blossom pins and missed out on the Cherry Blossom Festival," says Heritage principal Jennifer Askew. "We do appreciate them thinking about us and being willing to do something nice for our teachers who have worked very, very hard, especially this year."

Several teachers were excited to have a new pin to add to their lanyards and jackets.

For many, it was their first-ever Cherry Blossom pin.

"Anytime anybody in the community does something to support or acknowledge us, any kind of thing like this means a lot, so we appreciate them," says Askew.