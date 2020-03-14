MACON, Ga. — Macon’s 2020 Cherry Blossom Festival may be canceled over coronavirus concerns, but the trees are still preparing to put on a show.

Older trees at Fickling Farm are starting to bloom. They are typically some of the first in the area.

Their location next to a backdrop of azaleas make this spot a favorite with painters and photographers.

Fickling Farm is one of the homes of the late co-founder of the festival William Fickling, who donated tens of thousands of Yoshino Cherry saplings to the community during his life.

The pastures at the corner of Northside Drive and Riverside Drive are surrounded by the trees that create striking clouds of pink blossoms some years.

Most of the trees are not showing any flowers yet, but that should change as we see warmer weather and move into late March.

Other popular spots to see the blossoms include 3rd Street Park and Central City Park downtown and in front of the old Fickling family home on Ingleside Drive near Pierce Avenue.

The trees usually hit peak bloom in late March.

