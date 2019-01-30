The cold weather doesn't prevent Phillip Watts from riding his bike around Central City Park, but the cherry trees around the park could be in trouble.



“Most people want to come and see the white and the pink. It puts things into perspective,” said Watts.



Most people expect to see the trees colorful blooms at the Cherry Blossom Festival in late March, but Carole Grant with Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful says they could be in trouble.

“If we have warm weather now, they bud early and we don't have blossoms for the Cherry Blossom Festival this year,” said Grant.



Due to the warm, dry weather, many trees have already shed their leaves.





“You can see the suckers on the cherry blossom trees, you really need to cut them off,” said Grant.

Depending on the weather, Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful is concerned that the trees may bloom too soon or maybe not at all.

The group is trying to encourage people to groom trees, clear the ground of any leaves, and spray insecticides to try to get the blossoms to bloom on time.



“We're not sure if they’re going to have buds or leaves this spring,” said Grant.



“Last year, I don’t think it was as bloomed, certain years they do blossom faster than others,” said Watts.



Watts says the cherry blossom festival is not the same without those beautiful blooms.