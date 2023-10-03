Chic King in Eastman on fire. Here's what we know

The fire started around 9 a.m. this morning and is still burning, according to the owner.

Example video title will go here for this video

EASTMAN, Ga. — The Chic King on College Street in Eastman caught on fire this morning, according to Eastman Police.

The fire started around 9 a.m. on Thursday, and owner Brannen Lynn says the fire is still burning at noon. He said the Chic King has been in his family for 53 years.

So far, there is no word on the cause of the fire and no reports of any injuries. Police say the fire has caused heavy damage.

13WMAZ will update when more details are available.

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our Summer Safety Guide.