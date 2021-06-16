New Chicago-style fried fish and chicken spot opens in Macon

The restaurant has fried fish, chicken, and more. They even have fresh squeezed lemonade that you can customize with different flavorings

MACON, Ga. — If you’re got a craving for some Chicago-style fried fish and chicken, but don't want to hop a plane to visit 'the Windy City,' you can now head to JJ Fish & Chicken in Macon.

The Chicago-based franchise just opened a location at 66 Spring Street in the old Pizza Hut building. Alaa Hassan is the regional manager of JJ Fish and Chicken.

“Customers so far have liked it and loved it,” he said.

There are 130 other locations across the United States, but the spot on Spring Street is Macon’s first.

Although JJ is setting up in a region known for its fried foods, Hassan is confident business will do well in the heart of Central Georgia.

“We did our math or calculations, and based on that, we found that we’re going to be able to open locations in Macon and do better in business down here,” Hassan said.

Their most popular menu items are in the restaurant’s title – fish and chicken.

The restaurant has fried tilapia, catfish fillet, whole catfish, trout and flounder. They have fried chicken breast, wings, tenders, legs and thighs too. The food is all topped off with a white lemon pepper seasoning.

Hassan says everything is cooked to order.

They offer sides like French fries, coleslaw, corn nuggets, hush puppies, okra, mac and cheese bites, jalapeno poppers, and more.

“Everything is so delicious. That’s what makes people come back,” Hassan said.

The #4 tilapia and wings combo is what Hassan says is a restaurant must-try.

People can wash it all down with a JJ fresh-squeezed lemonade, which can be customized. Just ask staff to drop in a couple pumps of flavoring. You can take your pick from eight flavors ranging from mango and strawberry kiwi, to blue raspberry and watermelon.

Hassan says that even though there are other fried chicken restaurants, JJs wants to “strive for better.”

“We’re here to expand business in the community and then at the same time reach out to the community, tell them that we’re here. We came here to build the business and then to help the community at the same time," he said.