A North Macon Chick-fil-A is now open after closing for renovations

It is one of many Central Georgia Chick-fil-A's that have undergone renovations recently. In another nearby town, a new Chick-fil-A was recently announced.

MACON, Ga. — Chicken lovers in North Macon can now rejoice as the Chick-fil-A on Bass Road is up and running again after they closed for renovation.

Back on Aug. 10, the Chick-fil-A location announced on their Facebook page that they'd be temporarily stopping operations on Aug. 14 as they work on a "reinvested [that] will help us serve you better."

On Tuesday, the Chick-fil-A on Bass Road reopened with a few changes, including removing their playground.

But two days later on Thursday, another Central Georgia Chick-fil-A shutdown for renovations in Warner Robins.

Last week, the Chick-fil-A on Hwy 96 in Warner Robins announced on Facebook that they would be temporarily closed for renovations, and they expect to reopen at some point in mid-December. They officially closed on Thursday at 3 p.m.

When asked in the comments about what the renovations would mean, the Hwy 96 Chick-fil-A location responded and said that the remodel would mean that the playground would be taken out, as they would lose around 75 seats in the dining room if they chose to keep it.

However, they said they plan to have many more family events, kids' nights, and bingo days to ensure that younger guests still have fun.

This marks the third Central Georgia Chick-fil-A to have scheduled renovations.

The location on Zebulon Road in Macon is also going to be renovated and expanded after buying land from the Bibb County School District.

The chain spent $750,000 on less than an acre at Sonny Carter Elementary School from the Bibb County School District in December.

In a Facebook post, the Development Authority of Monroe County says Chick-fil-A has signed a contract to build in town.

They say it will be on Highway 18 and Industrial Park Drive across from the Quiktrip.