MACON, Ga. — All Chick-fil-A locations around Central Georgia will be participating in a food drive this Thursday and you can get free food for pitching in!

A news release says the restaurants are partnering with local food banks to host a canned food drive from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All customers who bring in at least three (3) non-perishable food items to the following locations can get either a free chicken sandwich or an 8-count nugget:

DUBLIN

Veterans Boulevard

HOUSTON COUNTY

Highway 96 (Bonaire)

Sam Nunn Boulevard (Perry)

Watson Boulevard (Centerville, in mall)

Watson Boulevard (Warner Robins)

MACON-BIBB COUNTY

Bass Road

Bloomfield Road

Eisenhower Parkway

Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard

Zebulon Road

MILLEDGEVILLE

N. Columbia Street

There is a goal of 20,000 cans on Thursday and the offer is limited to one per person for the whole day.

The canned goods will then be distributed to: Perry Volunteer Outreach (Perry), Chard Wray Food Pantry (Milledgeville), Laurens Baptist Ministry Center (Dublin), Sacred Heart Christian Service Center (Warner Robins), Storehouse Ministries (Macon), Macon Rescue Mission (Macon), Trinity Food Bank (Warner Robins), Macon Outreach (Macon), and Loaves and Fishes (Macon).

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Murder indictment thrown out for accused Telfair County Craigslist killer

Former Georgia head coach Mark Richt suffers heart attack

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.