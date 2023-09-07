Chick-Fil-A on Hwy 96 in Warner Robins temporarily closing for remodel and remove playground

In a post to Facebook, they said the location is projected to re-open in the middle of December.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Chick-Fil-A located on Hwy 96 in Warner Robins will be temporarily closed for remodeling, according to a post they made on Facebook.

They are closing their doors on September 14 at 3 p.m. and said they expect to re-open sometime in mid-December.

If you still want to get your chicken fix, don't worry! Chick-fil-A Delivery is available at the Watson Blvd and Russell Pkwy locations. You can place your Delivery order by opening the Chick-fil-A App and selecting the "Deliver to me" button.

Third-party delivery (DoorDash, Uber Eats, etc.) will still be available for the Hwy 96 location.

When asked in the comments of their post about what the remodel would entail, the Chick-fil-A location responded and said that the remodel would mean that the playground would be taken out, as they would lose around 75 seats in the dining room if they chose to keep it.

However, they said they plan to have many more family events, kids' nights, and bingo days to ensure that younger guests still have fun.

This marks the third Central Georgia Chick-fil-A to have scheduled renovations. The Bass Road location in Macon is currently undergoing renovations.

The location on Zebulon Road in Macon is also going to be renovated and expanded after buying land from the Bibb County School District.

The chain spent $750,000 on less than an acre at Sonny Carter Elementary School from the Bibb County School District in December.

