Feeling peckish? Check out the Crazy Chic in Milledgeville

The new chicken spot occupies the former Dairylane location in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A new restaurant opened its doors this week in Milledgeville and people in Baldwin County are eggcited about it.

The appropriately named Crazy Chic opened on N. Jefferson Street Tuesday and you can expect to see chicken served every kind of way -- in a basket, on a sandwich, with coleslaw, on a salad, you name it.

So far it's been pretty popular, according to Managing Partner Michael Taylor.

"We are extremely excited for the response so far in the community," Taylor said. "We think the concept is very simple enough to duplicate, so we're hoping in the future to open a few more locations."

Taylor is a partner in several other businesses in Milledgeville, including the Fat Squirrel, the Reel Grill and Ned Kelly's Down Under. He says he is happy to open up a chicken place near the colleges.

"I can't wait for the Georgia College students to be back in town next week," he said.

Due to COVID-19, they are drive-thru only right now.

The Chic is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is located at 620 North Jefferson St. Next week, they plan to stay open until 3 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to accommodate college students.