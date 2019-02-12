MACON, Ga. — Chicken Salad Chick announced Monday that they’d be opening their next location in Macon.

According to a news release, Rod and Lanier McLeod, who live in Macon and own other restaurant locations, have officially broken ground in north Macon.

They own the Chicken Salad Chick locations in Warner Robins, Newnan and Carrollton. They also own seven Sleep Well locations across Georgia and two Zaxbys in North Carolina.

It will be located across from the North Macon Plaza at 1676 Bass Road. The location will also have a drive thru.

“Rod and I have absolutely fallen in love with Macon, so much so that we decided to move here last year,” said Lanier McLeod. “The city has such a comforting atmosphere that makes you feel at home the minute you arrive and that’s exactly how guests feel at Chicken Salad Chick. The concept is a perfect addition to the Macon community, and we can’t wait to open our doors next year.”

It's expected to open in spring 2020.

