Macon 'Tour of Hens' event will answer all your questions on chicken ownership

MACON, Ga. — If you've ever thought of keeping a chicken or two in your backyard, Saturday could be your clucky day.

'Chickens 101' happens Saturday with a live event called 'Tour of the Hens.' During the event, you will get tips on how to build a chicken coop, figure out what chickens eat, and find out if you really need a rooster.

78-year-old Barbara Fischer has a beautiful backyard garden complete with two winged birds that call the place home.

"My girls are Bard and Red," she said.

Fischer's home is on the Tour of Hens and she says folks will cluck with questions.

"One of the things people ask is, 'Can you have them in the city?' and the answer is yes [but] you just can't have a rooster," she explained.

You do need shelter for them because other animals see the animals as a chicken dinner.

Naomi Rosen organized the event and she says a coop is the only way to go to protect the birds.

"You have snakes, raccoons, cats and dogs," she said.

Rosen says she has seen folks get frustrated with the whole chicken experience because they have high expectations.

"People want to give their chickens away because the cold weather is coming and they need that protection and also people are realizing they need to be mature before they lay eggs," said Rosen.

A mature chicken will start popping out the eggs after five months or so, but Fischer figures you can start scooping up something right away that will make your flowers happy.

"Incredible fertilizer. I mean their poop is great," she said with a smile.

Saturday's event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free, but you will need to email Naomi to register. Her email is davisfarmscsa@aol.com.