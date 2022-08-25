Former Braves Native American mascot, iconic Chief Noc-A-Homa, sick in hospital

An online fundraiser was created by his daughter to help with the medical expenses.

ATLANTA — Many knew Chief Noc-A-Homa as the iconic Atlanta Braves mascot for nearly two decades, from the late 1960s to the 1980s.

Now, he is in the hospital and his daughter is asking for help.

Levi Walker Jr., who portrayed the renowned Native American tribal chief, was taken to the ER on July 25, according to an online fundraiser created by his daughter Gwyn Newman.

She said that Walker has been diagnosed with metabolic encephalopathy, which is caused by a chemical imbalance in the blood inside the brain, and that he sometimes seems disoriented. Before he was taken to the hospital, Newman said that Walker was doing his normal routine care, and that he may need professional assistance with his care when he returns home.

With many Braves' community fans, Newman said they always ask, "How can I help?" She said that now is their chance to make a difference.

"The medical bills are astonishing and overwhelming," Newman said on the fundraiser's page. "His need for more medical supplies at this point in his life has grown extensively. He is a veteran and as you well know, the VA only does so much."

The current goal of the online fundraiser is $20,000 and it has already hit a little more than half of that objective. The funds will go toward installing a handicap ramp, medical supplies and transportation required three times per week on a 45-minute drive to his dialysis procedures.

"Please find it in your heart if you are able to support your favorite mascot, friend, or family member," Newman wrote.