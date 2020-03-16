WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Dozens of schools across Central Georgia have closed, leaving hundreds of parents scrambling to find childcare.

Those childcare services are also working their hardest and taking precautions against COVID-19.

Children's Best was a little quieter than it usually is. Playgrounds were vacant, and the bus stayed parked.

On Monday, they decided not to allow school age children and asked parents to keep their kids at home.

In total, they had 44 kids in comparison to their normal 159.

They decided to reopen the full daycare on Tuesday, but they're taking some precautions.

"We're sanitizing everything. Clorox wiping everything. Just trying to keep the germs down," said Pam McCoury, the center director. "I just want everyone to be safe because it's contagious."

They're also taking every child's temperature in the lobby.

"If they have a low grade fever, they go right back home," McCoury said.

McCoury also says if you're at home, then you should keep your kids at home.

"You're the safest person that can protect your child. You know them better than anybody," she said.

Over at Apexx Fitness, an after-school program in Warner Robins, they're also taking action.

"We're just taking some extra steps in cleaning... wiping down targets that are used before and after class," said Victoria Salter, the COO of Apexx Fitness.

They also are taking the temperature of every child and are using hand sanitizer before and after each class.

On Monday, they had more kids than they were expecting.

"We got calls and text messages as soon as 3 a.m., 4 a.m., 5 a.m. this morning," Salter said talking about parents calling in to see if they have any open spots in their programs.

Houston County Schools canceled classes around 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Now, many other day cares and after-school programs are expecting an influx in kids needing care.

RELATED HEADLINES

Two Frito-Lay employees asked to self-quarantine after possible coronavirus exposure

Gov. Kemp orders all public schools in Georgia to close until March 31

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.