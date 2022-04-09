Child from Warner Robins falls from third floor balcony in Panama City

The Police Department said that a 4-year-old had fallen from the balcony.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — According to our CBS affiliate in Panama City, Florida, the Panama City Police Department responded to a call that a child had fallen out of a balcony at the Laketown Wharf around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The Panama City Police Department said that the child was 4-year-olds, and had fallen from the balcony.

Allegedly, they were found by a person going to the gym.

The child and his family were from Warner Robins.

This is a developing story. 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they become available.