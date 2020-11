Police said the child is expected to survive.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child was hurt in a shooting in DeKalb Saturday evening, police say.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Willow Ridge Way.

After the initial investigation, police say that it appears that child was in a room with an unsecured gun when he was injured in one of his limbs.