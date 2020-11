The 16-month-old was pronounced dead at the Medical Center of Peach County Thanksgiving morning.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-month-old child was killed Thanksgiving morning in Peach County.

According to Coroner Kerry Rooks, Steven Buffington was accidentally ran over by his mother.

The accident happened on Red Oak Road. The child was pronounced dead around 11:30 a.m. at the Medical Center of Peach County.