DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — A child died after an accident at a rest stop in Dooly County.

Coroner James Hudson confirmed the child was approximately one year old and was pronounced dead on scene.

According to Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy, it happened around 3:30 a.m. at a northbound rest area near mile marker 108 just before the Vienna exit.

Only one vehicle was involved in the accident.

Sheriff Peavy said the Georgia State Patrol reconstruction team is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to 13WMAZ for updates.