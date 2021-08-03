2-year-old hit by car in Six Flags over Georgia parking lot dies, police say

Police said the child was taken to the hospital where he died.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A tragic accident in the parking lot of Six Flags over Georgia resulted in the death of a 2-year-old child.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers were called to Six Flags on March 6 at 4:18 p.m.

Investigators said the 51-year-old driver, along with four children - ages 10, 6, 3, and 2 years old - were there at the theme park.

When they returned to their 2019 Chrysler Pacifica to leave, police said the driver believed all four children were inside of the vehicle. However, the 2-year-old was not, according to police. The driver started leaving the parking space and hit the child.

Police said he was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta – Scottish Rite Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Cobb Police said the collision remains under investigation.