Bring it back: Childhood restaurants you wish were still around today

Last week, we asked for people to comment on restaurants from their childhood they wished were still around, and we've formed a list of some of the top ones.

MACON, Ga. — Everyone has childhood memories of eating at your favorite restaurant, but some sadly haven't stood the test of time.

We asked our Facebook audience to comment on some popular restaurants they loved as kids that aren't around anymore, and we've picked out a few of the top ones.

Here are some of the most popular childhood eateries that people wish were still around today:

Shakey's Pizza

Shakey's Pizza was a staple for many in Warner Robins, and many were upset when it closed in 2013.

The restaurant had been around since the 1970s and kept its original décor for almost 40 years. It was like a restaurant frozen in time for many and was like you were eating in the 70s.

Shakey's was known for its pizza (of course), mojo fries, and sweet cinnamon rolls for dessert.

Other locations around central Georgia like the one in Milledgeville also featured a mini-arcade area with pinball machines and eventually video games.

Shoney's

Shoney's was a place of family-style food and there's still one in Forsyth and a few others scattered across the state. But folks in Macon miss the location that once was here.

Many love Shoney's for its wide selection of 'all American' diner food, along with the salad bar, breakfast bar, and strawberry shortcake.

It has been around since 1947 and is a place of nostalgia and comfort for many people who wish they never had to say goodbye.

Quincey's

Quincey's Family Steakhouse was located in Warner Robins until the chain filed for bankruptcy in the late 1990s.

The restaurant is known for its steaks (of course), grilled chicken and shrimp, and the all-you-can-eat buffet.

Several people praised their breakfast, saying that was one of the many reasons they wish it were still around.

Burger Chef

Burger Chef began in 1957 in Indiana and slowly began to spread until there were several locations across the country and in Georgia.

They were known for their flame-broiled patties and spun milkshakes. They also were famous for the "Big Shef" and "Super Shef" burgers, as well as "The Works" bar, where people could add condiments to their burgers.

In 1982, General Foods sold the chain to the LMASCO company, and they slowly began to transform them into Hardee's locations.

All the locations that did not become Hardee's are now closed.

Tastee Freeze

Currently, there are still 36 Tastee freezes open in the US, but none are left in Georgia.

The chain is known for its soft-serve ice cream and began in Illinois in 1950.

However, in late 1963, they filed for bankruptcy but were repurchased a year later.

By 1992, there were only 340 locations left, with numbers slowly dwindling as the years went on.

Many might also remember that in 2003, Tastee Freeze products were under the same company that owned Weinerschnitzel and Original Hamburger Stand, and its products were only sold in those stores.

Quail's Nest

Quail's Nest Country Buffet used to reside on Gray Highway in Macon.

It was known for its variety of dining options and sweet dessert bar.

Some people have fond memories of going to the ice cream machine for a delicious treat.

The restaurant has been closed for many years, but it still holds a special place in the hearts of many Maconites.