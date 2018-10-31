Every kid wants the chance to dress up and get free candy on Halloween. For 6-year-old Olivia Whitten, all she wanted was to be a cat for the day.

Her dad, Hu Whitten, says, "She woke up and was like, OK, when are we going trick-or-treating?' I was like, 'After lunch, it'll be OK,' and then I think she got more candy then she realized and there was more people out there than she realized."

In and out of the hospital for three years, now back again on Halloween, Olivia has bad asthma, which causes severe upper respiratory infections.

"There's nothing I can do for her. I sit here, and provide support for her, but I can't fix that," says Hu.

Doctors aren't sure what causes Olivia's bad infections. In the meantime, she busies herself sorting candy.

"Let's put it in the maybe pile," says Olivia Whitten. And she isn't the only kid sorting out candy. Around 50 patients walked the halls gathering up candy from staff and volunteers. Navicent Health says this gives children the opportunity to have their Halloween experience despite their illnesses.

Hu says, "As a parent, that's awesome that your kid still gets to participate in these things even though they're in the hospital."

For kids like Olivia, it made her day, "Because I get to get candy."

