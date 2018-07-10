More cool drizzle will fall tonight and tomorrow. We'll see a bigger rain chance Wednesday night into Thursday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect, as some spots could see another few inches of rain through Thursday.

Tomight... Cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday... Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Could be heavy at times. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible early. Highs in the low to 50s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday... Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday Night...Clear. Lows near 40.

Monday... Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday Night...Clear. Lows near 40.

Tuesday... Sunny. Highs near 60.

