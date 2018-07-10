I hope you like the cold, because it looks like it's here to stay, starting with this weekend! Highs will head into the upper 50s today and tomorrow. Expect breezy conditions and sunshine for today, overnight lows heading into the upper 30s under clear skies.

We change up the pattern a bit to start the work week, a wedge will fight with a cold front bringing cool and rainy conditions to the forecast Monday and Tuesday. Come Wednesday, we are dry and cold with morning temperatures in the low 30s and patchy frost possible.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday (Veterans Day)... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs near 60.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

Wednesday... Patchy AM frost possible. Sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the low 30s.

Thursday... Patchy AM frost possible. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

