FESTUS, Mo. — Two chimpanzees were on the loose Sunday afternoon after escaping from a sanctuary near Festus.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Grant Bissell confirmed the chimps escaped from the Missouri Primate Foundation at 12338 Old Highway CC south of Festus.
As of 3 p.m., Bissell said the male chimp was captured, and the female chimp was contained in a perimeter but had not yet been secured.
It is not the first time the chimps have escaped, Bissell said.
Anyone who sees the chimps should not approach them.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.