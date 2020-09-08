x
1 chimp captured, 2nd 'contained in perimeter' after escaping sanctuary in Missouri

It is not the first time the chimps have escaped, police said
FESTUS, Mo. — Two chimpanzees were on the loose Sunday afternoon after escaping from a sanctuary near Festus.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Grant Bissell confirmed the chimps escaped from the Missouri Primate Foundation at 12338 Old Highway CC south of Festus. 

As of 3 p.m., Bissell said the male chimp was captured, and the female chimp was contained in a perimeter but had not yet been secured. 

It is not the first time the chimps have escaped, Bissell said.

Anyone who sees the chimps should not approach them.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

