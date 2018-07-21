Warner Robins Animal Control hosted their 2nd annual Chip Me, Don't Forget Me event on Saturday.

For a small donation of at least $5.00, attendees were able to get their animals microchipped.

Animal Control Officer Jessica McAbee says microchipping has skyrocketed in popularity in the 12 years she's been working.

She says it's the best way to ensure if your pet ever does wander off to get it back to you as quickly as possible

"Mircochipping helps your animal get home a lot faster," McAbee.

"A lot of times we have people who are missing animals and the animals aren't microchipped, and they come 2 weeks after the animal went missing. If the animal is microchipped, we can scan it the day we brought it in or even while we are out on the road and take them home that day by contacting the microchip company."

The event ended at 2 p.m., but McAbee says you can get this service done any time of the week.

She says if you donate 15 dollars they will also give you a free shirt.

