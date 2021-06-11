Chip'n away at heart disease car show helps educate about organ donation and heart disease

Cynthia Malone founded the organization Chip’n Away at Heart Disease in honor of her late husband Coach Narleski “Chip” Malone.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In Warner Robins people helped drive away heart disease at the 10th Annual Cardiac Car Show.

This year, it happened at the North Houston Sports Complex. The event had activities for kids, food, vendors and awards for the drivers.

Chip started the car show event in 2010 on the anniversary of his heart transplant. Since he passed, Cynthia continues holding it to honor his legacy.

It’s a way to raise awareness about the need for organ and tissue donation as well as heart disease prevention.

All the proceeds go to Chip’n Away at Heart Disease.