Chip'N Away at Heart Disease holds blood pressure awareness event

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — What's your 120 over 80? A local non-profit dedicated to heart health says it's important that you know.

Chip'N Away at Heart Disease held their 6th annual event dedicated to high blood pressure awareness.

People who stopped by the Warner Robins Housing Authority on Saturday got their blood pressure checked for free.

Heart.org says nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure and many don't know it.

They say you can reduce your risk by eating a well balanced diet, limiting alcohol, working out regularly and managing stress.