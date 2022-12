It included a large selection of things for people to buy, like natural soaps, pictures, more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Folks in downtown Macon could stop by the first annual pop up shop at 830 High on High Street.

The event was hosted by Wimberly Treadwell who owns the building.

It included a large selection of things for people to buy, like natural soaps, pictures, creative maps, hats, socks, and much more.

The items were provided by several artists, like Erin Hawkins, DTSO, Randy heart, and others.

The shop began on Friday, and ended Sunday at 5 p.m.