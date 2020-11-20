Christmas at the Ranch in Jackson to benefit no-kill shelter

The festival will feature live music, food, arts and crafts, football on a big screen, Santa and more.

JACKSON, Ga. — The Rivers Ranch in Jackson will host the 4th Annual Christmas at the Ranch this Saturday.

The entry fee is $4 and proceeds will be donated to Butts Mutts, a no-kill shelter in Butts County.

"It's a charity festival. The Butts Mutts receives all the gate proceeds. They do amazing work... they pretty much get all of our dogs in foster homes and adopted in the state," said Rivers Ranch owner Amanda Rivers.

You can expect to see over 75 vendors at the festival offering food and arts and crafts. There will also be football on a big screen and live music.

Santa will also be stopping by, but they will be implementing special COVID-19 guidelines for the visits.

"Santa will be sitting across the table from the kids," Rivers said. "He'll be four to five feet away."

They are asking everyone to practice social distancing. The event is both inside and outside. Inside, they will require masks and check temperatures at the door.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 1959 Highway 42 North.