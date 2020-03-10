Chuck Leavell present at motorcycle ride for childhood cancer, sees over 200 riders off at Harley Davidson in Macon

The ride was to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

MACON, Ga. — More than 200 motorcycles hit the road for a good cause on Saturday.

The Jay's HOPE Foundation hosted its annual Hawgs 4 HOPE Motorcycle ride at the Harley Davidson in Macon.

The motorcycles traveled through parts of Bibb and Monroe counties to help raise awareness of childhood cancer.

Renowned musician Chuck Leavell was on hand to see the riders off. He's known for his piano and keyboard work which has been heard on the works of the Rolling Stones, John Mayer, Allmans Brothers and many more.

Christie Johnson with Jay's HOPE Foundation says it's just so heartwarming to see everyone come together.

"To see all these folks come together, and they're wearing there gold ribbons on their jackets, and they have flags on their motorcycles, they have childhood cancer awareness on their helmets. It's just so emotional. Some of our kids in the past have come out and it's just really uplifting for them to see that," she said.