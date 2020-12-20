'We just want to meet that need': Church feeds hundreds during 'Boxes of Love' event

MACON, Ga. — Beulahland Bible Church gave out hundreds of meals for their "Boxes of Love" food distribution on Friday and Saturday.
Dozens of volunteers took part in feeding families across Central Georgia.
Greg Holt is one of the pastors at Beaulahland and he says they noticed the need from the community during this time, so the church acted on it immediately.
"We're giving out turkey, we're giving out all of the fixings that come with that. We just want to make sure that we feed individual families as they come. Whether it's one family, two families, three families. We just want to meet that need with the food we have," he said.
Pastor Holt says 450 people were fed on Friday, and over 300 people were fed on Saturday.