Macon church hosts Stop the Violence event

Macon-Bibb County fire chief Shane Edwards, District Attorney Anita Howard and Sheriff David Davis came out to share and listen to the different church leaders.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A Macon church looks to have a more positive community influence in the city.

They held a Stop the Violence event on Saturday to share ways to work together and limit violent crimes.

Covenant Life Cathedral hosted the event and church leaders would like to see more children educated on how engaging in violent crimes is dangerous.

Macon-Bibb County fire chief Shane Edwards, District Attorney Anita Howard and Sheriff David Davis came out to share and listen to the different church leaders.

Queen Hayes with Covenant Life Cathedral says city leaders shouldn't wait to take action to stop violent crimes in different neighborhoods.

"We need to stand together and do it quickly. We cannot wait, we cannot hesitate, but if we would make up our minds we're going to do something about our neighborhoods, cause guess what, we start in the home. You get the street, you get the neighborhood, then you have the community and when the community stands together there's no stopping us," she said.

She said the event is meant to encourage unity in the community. She says the church is always open to those who need it.

"They may have been abused and hurt but here at Covenant, they stand together. They will help you overcome, they don’t want you out on the streets. Bring your children to church not just the playground," Hayes said.