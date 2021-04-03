Church in downtown Macon installs two crosses facing First Street, Atrium Health Navicent

Father Theodore Ehmer says he hopes the crosses will be a 'sign of hope' for those who see them.

MACON, Ga. — Church members in downtown Macon rejoiced as a new addition was added to their building Thursday morning.

Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church sang hymns as two crosses were installed on the church rooftop.

One cross was placed on the pediment facing First Street, while the second cross was placed on the back facing Atrium Health Navicent Medical Center.

In keeping up with Greek Orthodox traditions, the crosses were place to proclaim the church's faith in Christ.

Presiding Priest Father Theodore Ehmer discussed what the crosses mean to the congregation, and praised those who took part in making the event happen.

"It's a sign of encouragement, a sign of hope, and a sign of our God's love for us. So, we've been working on this project and things came together and they've come together quickly, especially in the last six months or year, and it's a testament to the work of our faithful here at Holy Cross," he said.