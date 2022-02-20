Church in Perry gives away Dodge Charger to someone in need of transportation

It was all a part of the churches 10 year anniversary celebration.

PERRY, Ga. — One member at a local church received a blessing of a lifetime with a free car on Sunday.

The Winning Church of South Perry celebrated their 10 year anniversary by giving a Dodge Charger to someone in need of transportation.

Pastor Rayfield Boyd and his team read letters from each participant explaining why they need a car and the winner was announces after service at noon.

Winner Kyarra Meadows says God came right on time.

"I just feel so blessed, so thankful for every opportunity that has that God has given me in the past year because, He's been blessing me a lot and this it the biggest one so far," she says.

The Pastor and his wife says their ministry loves to give and they hope they can do more for the people in their community.