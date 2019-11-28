MACON, Ga. — It's the season of giving, and people at one Macon church are spreading the Thanksgiving spirit one plate at a time.

The congregation of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer partnered up with Meals on Wheels of Middle Georgia to provide food for almost 70 people.

"There were 68 people on there and I almost said 'I can't do that many.' We're a small congregation," said church administrative assistant Judy Sjoquist. "But the pastor said 'No, we can do it.'"

Sjoquist says that the church has been making and delivering meals for almost 10 years.

Over 20 people came out to help pack up and deliver meals in the church's cafeteria.

The food drive has become a tradition for several community members, including Kelli Toland and her family.

"My parents both delivered Meals on Wheels for years while I was growing up," said Toland. "Meeting the people as you deliver them is really special, but I think the main thing is teaching my kids to do the right thing."

Toland helped pack up and deliver meals with her husband and two children.

The tradition of sharing food is one that has united the community surrounding this church for years, and that tradition won't be going away anytime soon.

"We have a good time while we're doing it," said Sjoquist. "These are my family and I love this church and I'm proud of what we do."

All of the church's leftovers will be given to the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia.

