WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — As we head into the weekend, it's easy to feel how COVID-19 has robbed us of a lot of things this spring.

Many of us miss our church families.

One woman put her feelings down on paper about sitting down in the sanctuary.

No matter what religion or church that you worship in, Leah Bethae's song, "Sunday Mornings," will resonate with you. It's a song about our routines on Sunday mornings and the close bonds we form inside four walls.

Coronavirus has cancelled a lot in our lives, and for Leah Bethae, she longs to get back to her church, Wrightsville First United Methodist.

"I was sitting in the yard watching my kids play and I had been thinking, I had that conversation with a couple of people that's what I really miss is Sunday mornings," she said.

Leah says she's always messed around with lyrics, but this song is special.

It even tackles life and the chaos of trying to get to a worship service with young kids like 8-year-old Robert and 4-year-old Finn.

"A lot of times, we're aggravated with each other when we walk out the door," Leah admitted.

But they do manage to get out the door, and Reverend Mike Bankston sees them every weekend.

"It was a very powerful experience to hear that song for the first time," he said.

Reverend Bankston's served the congregation for just over a year. He says the song hits on two levels.

"Fellowship is one of the main aspects of being together as a church, but it, also with the technology we have, we're still able to be a church and fellowship in a different way," he explained.

It may look different, but one day, we will all be back inside our sanctuaries, and Leah says she will be grateful.

"Like, it's an honor and a privilege that we have that we've taken for granted a lot of times, and it took something like this for us to realize the little things that are not so little," Leah said.

Leah said she couldn't have done the video without her friend Janibeth Outlaw, who painted the church they used in the production.

