MACON, Ga. — Five local churches partnered with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank and the Central Georgia COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for a massive food distribution effort on Saturday.

There were five distribution locations. Volunteers at Shurlington Plaza gave out around 60,000 meals.

This event was one of the largest one-day food drives the area has seen, nearly doubling the April food giveaway at the Macon Centerplex.

Pastor Dominique Johnson of A Kingdom Life Church says it's all about serving people.

"I just really care about people. We all care about people, even people at my church. We have volunteers here who are not members of my church," Johnson said.

Johnson says they plan hold more events like this in the future.

