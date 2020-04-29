MACON, Ga. — This Saturday, faith communities in Macon are planning one of the largest food distributions yet in Central Georgia with help from the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank and the United Way of Central Georgia.
It will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 2 at five different locations around the county.
Here is a list of each location and the church sponsoring the particular event:
East Macon - Shurling Plaza at 1701 Shurling Dr.
Partner Church: A Kingdom Life
South Macon - Bibb Mount Zion Baptist Church at 3268 Avondale Mill Rd.
Partner Church: Bibb Mount Zion Baptist Church
West Macon/Bloomfield - Community Church of God at 5555 Bethesda Ave
Partner Church: Community Church of God
Midtown/Vineville - Central High School at 2251 Napier Ave
Partner Church: The Healing Experience Ministries
North Macon - World Changers Church at 630 Wimbish Rd
Partner Church: World Changers
