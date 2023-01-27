Churchill's on Cherry: A new cigar lounge opens in Macon

The father-son duo who run the place say they are excited to welcome the community in for drinks, food, and -of course - cigars.

MACON, Ga. — Holy smokes!

A new cigar lounge has opened in downtown Macon, and is ready to serve the community.

Churchill's on Cherry is opening on Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Owner Bruce Riggins and his son Nicholas Riggins run the business as a father-son duo, and they say they are excited to welcome people in for drinks, food, and, of course, cigars.

"I am very excited. There have been quite a few people that have come through already; it's grown," Bruce said.

If you are looking to grab drinks, dinner, appetizers, or a smoke, Churchill's is the place for you. They have options for causal customers, as well as people who expect to settle in with their group and have a full night out.

Nicholas recommends the lambchops for and entrée, and his father suggests the Wagyu steak.

As far as appetizers go, Nicholas says the pretzel bites are some of the best.

"It's a range, we have anything from shrimp and grits to crab cakes -- or my favorite is the pretzel bites. You can get a small order of hand bites or a full thing," he said.

Nicholas also says that this place is not just for people who smoke cigars, it's for everyone. The patio is a nice place where you can relax and enjoy the fresh air.

"I feel like this is a spot not just for people who love cigars, it's just a nice spot to come out. We have a very nice patio that's just as nice as inside, it has a nice TV and a nice fireplace. That's my favorite spot -- I'd rather sit outside than inside," he said.

The outside and inside of the lounge are both beautiful, with lights and a fireplace on the patio as well as a relaxing and classy atmosphere on the inside.

And don't worry about excessive smoke while dining inside either -- Bruce says they have excellent ventilation in the lounge.

"Come out and join us, we have great ventilation here, which I think most people are looking for when inside smoking. We have great cigars, but most of all, we have a great staff here," he says.