Circle K on Northside Drive robbed at gunpoint

MACON, Ga. — A man robbed a Circle K at gunpoint early Sunday morning, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

He was described as wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a blue and white mask.

He entered the Circle K located at 4001 Northside Drive around 4:30 a.m. and demanded money from the clerk.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he ran from the scene on foot. No one was injured during the robbery.

The robbery is still under investigation.