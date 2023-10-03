Bibb deputies investigating after robbery at Circle K in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 3 a.m. on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that happened at the Circle K on 5602 Thomaston Road.

In a press release, they say it happened around 3 a.m. on Friday.

It was reported that 3 males entered the Circle K, and one of them pulled out a gun. They demanded money from the store clerk, and after taking the money they ran from the store on foot.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Two of the suspects were described as wearing all dark clothing with masks. the third man was described as wearing a gray hoodie, light colored pants, dark sneakers, and a mask.