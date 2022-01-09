Circle K promotes discounted gas for 'Circle K Fuel Day'

On September 1, Circle K is offering savings of 40 cents off per gallon, between 4 - 7 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — With how high gas prices have been in the last few months, a discount on gas is a welcome offer for many travelers.

On September 1, Circle K is offering savings of 40 cents off per gallon, between 4 - 7 p.m.

The price on the pump during this time frame will reflect the discounted price.

You don't have to bring a Circle K card or anything else to receive the discount, it will be applied directly at the pump.

Several local Circle K's are participating, and you can check if a specific location is participating here, at the Circle K store locator.

You can also call specific Circle K's and ask if they are participating in the discount.

For more information, you can visit the Circle K Facebook page.