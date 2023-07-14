x
It's a circus in Centerville! Here's what you need to know

Circus Delman, which was started in 1984, comes all the way from Mexico City and now, it is here in Central Georgia.

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Circus Delman is hitting the Houston County Galleria Mall after a tour of the Southeast and other areas of Georgia.

Circus Delman, founded in Mexico City in 1984, features clowns, acrobats, jugglers and aerialists, according to the circus' website

It started with Oney Del Manzano and Aida Vázquez, and they migrated all the way to South America. Now, they're hitting the American South.

The circus will be in town from July 14 and it will go all the way until July 24.

Tickets will range from $10 to $30, and the first showtime was 7 p.m. on Friday.

    

