Upcoming Cirrus Academy students get supplies at back to school bash

MACON, Ga. — For students at Cirrus Academy in Macon, the first day of school is less than two weeks away.

Students and parents were able to listen in about what's new this incoming school year and more this Saturday at the 8th annual back-to school-bash for the charter school.

Students were given new backpacks, haircuts, safety armbands, and talk about any school-year concerns.

Issues discussed with parents were the increased price of uniforms and school supplies.

Doctor Gail Fowler, Cirrus Academy CEO and Superintendent, says people tell her what the bash means to them, so they know the community needs it.

“ [They say] ‘You know Dr. Fowler, prices have gone up. I just can't afford it, we appreciate what is happening at Cirrus today.’ So there is a great need, and we stand in the gaps to help fulfill some of those needs," she said.

The first day of school for cirrus academy students is August third.