Citizens subdue man after disturbance in downtown Macon

A 13WMAZ producer saw one man hauled off by Bibb County deputies and another taken away by an ambulance.

MACON, Ga. — Witnesses say a man damaged a car and punched a man in downtown Macon Friday.

Witnesses tell us it all started with a man punching the windows at Little India restaurant as the man made his way up Cherry Street, yelling and hitting cars and then knocking a man down to the pavement. Bystanders held the man they say was responsible until deputies arrived. A woman who was with the man who was punched was accidentally pepper-sprayed.

Off-duty Hummingbird security officers came to the aid of the victims, and one used a jug of milk to help the woman.

Three ambulances came to the scene as well as at least four sheriff's office patrol cars.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one person was hurt and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The suspect in custody.