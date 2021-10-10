City to appoint new members of Engage Warner Robins

On Monday, the Council will vote to appoint five people.

Warner Robins City Council is working to build up its newly created Engage Warner Robins.

It’s a development authority that serves the entire 40 square miles of the city’s newly merged Community and Economic Development Department.

Phillip Potter, Amy O’Cain, Gary Gerrard, Shandani Patel and Mark Antley.

Most terms are two years except for Gerrard’s and Antley’s term which will be four years. Overall, the board of directors need eight members.

One of those is the Warner Robins Mayor, Randy Toms.