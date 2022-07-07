City bus crashes, lands on top of car in downtown Macon

According to Sgt. Michael Carpenter with Macon-Bibb Fire EMS says five people were taken to the hospital

MACON, Ga. — A Macon Transit Authority bus crashed and landed on top of a car on the street in downtown Macon Thursday evening.

It happened on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Cherry Street just outside the Little India restaurant.

Bibb deputies and fire crews were at the scene of the crash as people crowded around the area.

According to Sgt. Michael Carpenter with Macon-Bibb Fire EMS says five people were taken to the hospital -- three from the bus, and two in the car.

There is no word on how the accident happened or the conditions of the people involved at this time.