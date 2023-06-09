City and County take precautions after Dublin has two fatal shootings in three days

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Dublin Police Department to address the crime.

DUBLIN, Ga. — On Dublin's Woodland Street, neighbors usually see kids outside playing in the street.

But on Wednesday, that's where 16-year-old Shamiriuma Coney was fatally shot at around 7:30 a.m., according to neighbors. She died about an hour later at Fairview Park Hospital.

But Wednesday's shooting is Dublin's second one in three days.

Richard Snead lives in the neighborhood where Coney died and said he's never seen so many shootings in one week.

"Unbelievable. I can't believe it. I'm still not taking it in, what I heard," Snead said.

Snead has seven kids he's raising in the neighborhood and said while his family's safety is always on his mind, he's been on extra high alert this week.

On Monday morning, one person was also fatally shot and three more were injured near Aces Lounge on East Jackson Street.

Dublin Mayor Joshua Kight put out a press release saying the two shootings are not related, and neither are related to gang activity.

In the press release, Mayor Kight said Monday's shooting was the result of alcohol and gambling, and Wednesday's shooting appears to stem from a domestic dispute.

On Tuesday, Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean wrote on Facebook that due to the "recent sharp increase in violent crimes within in the City of Dublin," his team will partner with Dublin City Police to have more patrols in the city.

"We will not sit by and watch while others create mayhem," Sheriff Dean wrote on Facebook.

Major Alan Baggett said the police department and sheriff's office have a great working relationship, and they both help each other out with anything needed to serve the community.

Tara Heal owns Society Kaffee in downtown Dublin and said she appreciates the precautions law enforcement are taking.

"I think it would definitely make me feel more comfortable. Mainly because I'm here really early, by myself oftentimes. And nobody else is out and about yet," she said.