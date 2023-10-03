City of Gordon under water boil notice after water main break

Here's what happened, and when you can expect the water to be back to normal.

GORDON, Ga. — Gordon residents are under a water boil notice after one of their water pipes cracked on Monday.

Public Works Supervisor Tim Allen said the crack was about 11 feet long. They found the crack Monday night at around 9:00 p.m. after a businesses called the city and said they had no water. Allen's crew worked until 2 p.m. Tuesday to get it repaired.

He said he's not sure what caused the pipe to crack.

"Well, this could've been lightning. It could've been caused by vibrations from the train tracks," Allen said.

Earlier this year, lighting struck a different pipe in Gordon and caused a similar six-inch crack.

"Unfortunately, this one took a while," Allen said.

He said the boil water notice was started because it poses a possible threat if ignored. The crack caused low water pressure throughout the city, and they have to make sure no contaminants entered the water system through the crack.

His team ordered a new pipe from Macon Supply, and they cut it to the size of the crack in the old pipe.

The damaged part of the pipe was replaced around noon on Tuesday by a crew of four plus Allen. It took them about 18 hours in total.

"This is where a lot of the city employees are not properly respected," Allen said. "Days like this, when you're pumping in an 18-hour day and in the hot sun. No breaks. No sleep. No food, nothing. And digging in a hole the whole time, wet. It's asking a lot, and it's very, very hard work. And I appreciate everything they did out here."

On Wednesday, his team will test the water in various locations to make the water is good to go. If the tests come back normal, people can stop boiling their water 24 hours later.

In the meantime, stores like Gordon's Piggly Wiggly are selling more bottled water than usual, according to Assistant Floor Manager Josh Worthy.

He said while it's good for business, it's bad that people are spending so much just to have clean water for things like taking a shower. Still, he's glad it's all short-term.

"It is what it is. It could be worse. It could be days rather than within a day," Worthy said.