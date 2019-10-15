BYRON, Ga. — The city of Byron announced on Monday the boil order has been lifted.

Water for the city of Byron was restored Friday night, but a boil order was still in effect.

A release from the city states the water is now safe to drink.

The city issued a boil order for any customers who experienced a loss of water or low pressure last week.

A large main break caused pressure to drop for customers west of I-75 and Highway 49.

The order stated:

"In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, all citizens that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to “boil” all water prior to use for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food. The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil. Citizens should continue to boil their water until they are notified by their drinking water utility that the water system has been restored to full operation, and that the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption."

The break came at a time many cities in central Georgia are dealing with drought conditions.

But boiling water is no longer necessary, the release states.

Anyone with questions about the advisory can contact the city at 478-956-3600.

The photo with this story is a file photo from a past water main break in Byron.

